Dan Ashworth makes official bid to sign PSG striker

Newcastle United chief Dan Ashworth is stepping up the club’s pursuit of the transfer of Arnaud Kalimuendo.

According to Media Foot, Newcastle are now making a bid worth up to £16.9million for the 20-year-old Paris Saint-Germain starlet.

Kalimuendo has been made available by PSG this summer despite an impressive loan spell with Lens, where he scored 13 goals in all competitions last season.

Newcastle now look to be in a strong position to capitalise and bring this hugely promising young talent to the Premier League.

It could also be a bargain deal if the Magpies manage to get Kalimuendo for under £17m.

This comes as Newcastle look to be out of the running for Hugo Ekitike.

PSG are now the favourites to sign him instead, but that in turn should make a deal for Kalimuendo that much easier.

