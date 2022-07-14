PSG interest may signal success for West Ham in Gianluca Scamacca pursuit

West Ham may have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Italian forward Gianluca Scamacca. The 23-year-old Italian international has been linked with a host of clubs this summer, most notably Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsenal were one of the teams rumoured to be interested, but after the signing of Gabriel Jesus, those links have cooled. Earlier on Wednesday Football Italia covered a report from Sky Italia, which also stated that West Ham were willing to bid more for Scamacca than PSG. The Hammers are looking at a deal in the region of €40m (£34m) and €7m (£5.94m) in add-ons, a figure PSG are not contemplating.

Excl: Paris Saint-Germain, interested in Benfica talented striker Gonçalo Ramos. He’s one of the names in the list alongside Hugo Ekitike, who’s still highly rated by Luís Campos. ??? #PSG Gianluca Scamacca remains on the list but no intention to pay full €50m price tag. pic.twitter.com/NdYGNknUPz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2022

Later on in the afternoon, Fabrizio Romano reported that PSG were interested in 21-year-old Portuguese striker Goncalo Ramos. While acknowledging that Scamacca was still a target, he too confirmed PSG were not going to reach Sassuolo’s demands for him.

The interest in Benfica striker Ramos could indicate a change in strategy from PSG. At the very least, that they are considering alternatives implies that Paris are contemplating losing out on Scamacca. Should they throw out the idea of Scamacca altogether, it would free the way for West Ham to strike a deal.