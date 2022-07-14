Erik ten Hag left with no choice but to keep Harry Maguire as Man United captain, claims ex-Red Devil

Manchester United’s new manager Erik ten Hag didn’t have much choice but to stick with Harry Maguire as his club captain.

That’s according to former Red Devils midfielder Luke Chadwick, who says Cristiano Ronaldo was probably the only other option in the squad who could’ve taken on the role.

Now, however, Ronaldo’s absence from pre-season training means he’s surely no longer an option, with uncertainty continuing to surround the Portugal international’s future.

Chadwick admits the situation is concerning, though he can also see why Maguire remaining as captain could be a good opportunity for him to make a fresh start.

“It is worrying that he’s not travelled out to the pre-season tour, and of course we’re not privy to what’s going on in his personal life,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside. “It does seem from the outside looking in that he could leave before the new season. Still, Ten Hag seems to be planning to have him there.

“I think Harry Maguire can definitely take this as an opportunity to make a fresh start. One of the only real candidates to replace him as captain would’ve been Cristiano Ronaldo, but with what’s gone on in pre-season that’s definitely not going to happen now. There’s not really another outstanding candidate for the armband.

“I did wonder if it might be a good idea to relieve the pressure on Maguire and look for a different captain, but it’s good to see Ten Hag supporting him.

“We know how good he can be at the top of his game. And we’ve seen the players getting a new lease of life under the new manager. They seem to be responding well to what the manager’s doing and will be determined to be a part of the first XI by the time the Premier League season gets started.”