Roy Keane leaves no doubt about title race in prediction

Even if they are trying to hold onto their internal hopes, Manchester United fans watching on will have been in an optimistic mood after they beat Liverpool 4-0 in a preseason friendly. New manager Erik ten Hag cuts the figure of a man who is certain of what he wants and looks to be a breath of fresh air.

Yet not everyone has been caught up in the atmosphere. Some have been wondering whether United can challenge for the title next season, but speaking for SkyBet, Roy Keane had a reality check for anyone of that mind.

“I don’t think they will close the gap. I think they will be a bit better. They have quality and the recruitment, but you can’t look beyond Liverpool and Man City. The manager no doubt will be given money to spend, how he recruits, four or five experienced players have left the club, which I think is a good thing.”

“But I still don’t see United competing with Liverpool and Manchester City, not just yet.”

Title winners Manchester City have had something of a turnover this summer in attack, with both Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling moving to London. In their stead, Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez have arrived and Keane thinks that will give them the edge.

“Brilliant players, they’ve obviously improved with an unbelievable striker [Haaland] and they’ve got one of the greatest managers ever in Pep [Guardiola].”

It seems the top two remain untouchable in the eyes of Keane. Equally United will still face strong competition from the likes of a reinforced Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal for the top four too. Arguably all three have done more to improve their squad this summer than United, but Old Trafford will be hoping he can get a lot more out of an underperforming squad.