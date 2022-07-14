Serge Gnabry believed to have made up his mind on potential Premier League return

Despite the ongoing saga surrounding Robert Lewandowski, perhaps Bayern Munich fans might have been more worried about losing Serge Gnabry. The German forward is arriving at the prime of his career aged 27 and has just a year remaining on his contract, like the 33-year-old Lewandowski.

The former Arsenal man had been linked with various top clubs across Europe, including Real Madrid, but the strongest of them had Gnabry returning to London to play with Chelsea. Thomas Tuchel is abundantly aware of Gnabry’s talents and would fit the style of forward the Chelsea manager prizes.

According to BILD, in a report carried by The Mirror, Gnabry has made up his mind on his next destination. The German international will be staying in Bavaria and signing a new contract, after the last round of negotiations saw both parties get closer to each other on terms. With Lewandowski potentially on the way out, Gnabry would have the chance to take some of his limelight and wages.

In cases where a player is involved in contract negotiations, it can be hard to decipher whether rumours stem from genuine interest or a willingness to drum up the price. Certainly in the case of Chelsea, it would have been easy to see the fit and having lost out on Raphinha, Chelsea may well have sanctioned a move.