English attacker drops hint he could now join Leeds United

Leeds United FC West Ham FC
Former West Ham youngster Sonny Perkins has dropped a hint he could be on his way to Leeds United this summer.

The talented 18-year-old has been linked with the Whites since becoming a free agent, and he’s just started following the club on Twitter, as some eagle-eyed fans have noticed.

See below for a screen shot that shows Perkins has just started following Leeds…

It’s surely vital for Jesse Marsch and co. to bring new faces in this summer after losing Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips.

Perkins is a promising talent, but the Yorkshire outfit could undoubtedly do with more proven and experienced names as well.

