Monaco attacking midfielder Sofiane Diop is keen on a move to the Premier League with Leicester City leading Borussia Dortmund and Nice in the race for his signature

This is according to L’Equipe, who states that the English club is the most active in trying to recruit the 22-year-old because coach Brendan Rodgers appreciates his profile very much. The first approaches have been made by the Foxes, but no offer has yet been issued, but the player is interested in a move to the Premier League.

L’Equipe claim that Nice and Borussia Dortmund have also expressed an interest in Diop but it is Leicester who are currently leading the way for the Frenchman, whose contract expires with Moncao in 2026.

Diop started just one of Monaco’s last 10 matches during the 2021/22 campaign and that has sparked the exit rumours into life. New coach Philippe Clement is clearly not quite as enamoured by the France U21 international as former boss Niko Kovac was and his minutes could be restricted further after Takumi Minamino arrived from Liverpool this summer.

There seems to be a long way to go in this deal going by the report but Leicester look like they are in a great position to get it over the line. They face stiff competition from Dortmund and Nice though and whether any of the two clubs make a move, remains to be seen.