Thomas Tuchel explains stance on Romelu Lukaku return next summer

Chelsea’s record signing will be playing in Italy next season, after the Blues agreed for Romelu Lukaku to return to Inter on loan this summer. It was not a good sign when Lukaku spoke publicly about not being used in the right way towards the end of 2021 and despite denials of a poor relationship, it’s no surprise that the two parties separated this summer.

Of course a key part of the equation is Thomas Tuchel. The German manager will no doubt have been frustrated at his star signing questioning his methods in such a public manner. Tuchel clearly won the power struggle though.

Speaking to the press during Chelsea’s preseason tour, Tuchel did not sound optimistic that the relationship could ever be repaired.

“We decided together with the owners that we’d let him go. It was his wish to go, he had the possibility, we let him go.”

“Given the fact he’s just on loan, of course there’s a chance [he could play again]. I don’t know if it’s very likely, but it’s not on me to give an outlook on that. There is a chance for it.”

Those comments were reported by Football London, who also carried comments about new signing Raheem Sterling, with Tuchel emphasizing the versatility his addition give to Chelsea.

In the event that Lukaku does not return to Chelsea next summer, the Blues will be hard pressed to find a destination for the Belgian forward. He will be 30 by the time that situation comes to a head. Few clubs are both in need of a star forward and capable of parting with a large fee to do so, especially outside the Premier League. It appears the new owners and Tuchel may just have to draw a line under the matter.