Tottenham Hotspur links to star La Liga defender shut down

The firm character of Antonio Conte appears to have succeeded in convincing Daniel Levy to invest in Tottenham’s squad since his arrival, after bringing in Dejan Kulusevski, Rodrigo Bentancur, Richarlison, and Yves Bissouma all for significant money. They may have one last flourish in them this summer too.

That is according to The Mirror, who say that Spurs are interested in Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. The Frenchman is on the market and will likely only leave Andalusia for a fee of around €65m (£55m). Already with three excellent seasons in Spain to his name, Kounde has been linked with Chelsea, Barcelona and Bayern Munich this summer, although the former appear to have cooled their interest.

However Football London have denied those rumours just 24 hours after they were published. According to their sources, there is no pursuit of the player from Spurs, before going on to point out that the presence of Cristian Romero makes a big money move for a right-sided defender unlikely.

Given the original Mirror report also placed Kounde’s price tag at £76m, a figure far above what has been quoted in Spain for months, it does seem as if the information is incongruent with the general consensus. Were Spurs to move for Kounde they would undoubtedly receive an excellent defender, but most would agree the money could be used elsewhere.