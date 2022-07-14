Video: Koulibaly arrives in London ahead of Chelsea medical today

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly has been filmed arriving in London to complete his medical ahead of his transfer to Chelsea.

The Daily Mail reported that the 31-year-old centre-back will undergo his medical today ahead of his move to Stamford Bridge, after a deal worth £34m was agreed upon. The Senegal international is expected to sign a four-year contract in a deal thought to be in the region of £8m (The Sun) a year following a successful medical.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports News

As long as everything goes to plan, Koulibaly will be Tuchel’s second summer signing and he is expected to fly out to California to meet up with his new teammates on Friday.

Koulibaly could therefore feature in his first game for the Blues in Vegas on Saturday when they take on Mexican side Club America.

