Riyad Mahrez signs new three-year deal with Man City

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez has signed a new three-year contract at the Etihad to commit his future to the club until 2025.

The Algerian international was set to enter his final 12 months with Man City and after losing Raheem Sterling to Chelsea and Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal, it made sense for all parties involved to extend the 31-year-old’s stay in Manchester.

Mahrez has been at City since the summer of 2018 after signing from Leicester City for £60m as reported by the BBC. The winger has been a crucial player for Man City ever since under Pep Guardiola and has thrived after a slow start under the Spaniard.

The 31-year-old was arguably Man City’s best player two seasons ago as they reached the Champions League final and scored 24 goals with nine assists in all competitions during the last campaign as the Manchester club won the Premier League on the final day.

2??0??2??5?? We are delighted to announce that @Mahrez22 has signed a new two-year contract extension! ??? pic.twitter.com/mhJ6QLZOIY — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 15, 2022

Mahrez is delighted to sign a new deal with Man City

Speaking to Man City’s website upon signing his new deal, Mahrez expressed his happiness by saying: “I’m very happy to sign the new deal,”

“I have enjoyed every single minute of my time here. It’s a pleasure to be part of such an incredible Club.

“To have helped us achieve the success we have enjoyed in the past four seasons has been unforgettable and made us all hungry to look to achieve even more.

“I would also like to thank Pep, Txiki and the coaching staff, both for the way they have helped me to develop as a player and for pushing me to continue to improve.

“Now I just want to try and play my part in helping us be successful next season and beyond.”

To date, Mahrez has made 189 appearances for the Man City, scoring 63 goals and contributing 45 assists. The Algerian will look to add to his legacy in the Premier League further over the next three seasons and will hope to have a Champions League winners medal around his neck before the time is up.