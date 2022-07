Tomas Soucek contract talks are reportedly causing frustrations inside West Ham, according to GiveMeSport.

The 27-year-old has two years left in his contract but many clubs have enquired about him and ongoing talks regarding new contract have hit a stumbling block.

Soucek has also been one of the most durable players in the Premier League, making 51 appearances last season and helping West Ham reach Europa League semi-final.

Many Premier League clubs, including Tottenham and Newcastle have expressed interest in securing his services and reports suggest he could leave the London club for £30m this summer.