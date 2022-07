Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla is set to terminate his contract at Leeds United, and is awaiting a phone call from the club.

Casilla has struggled for game time in recent years at Leeds United, with Illan Meslier the number one.

Leeds are now set to terminate Casilla’s contract, according to COPE, saving £40,000 a week on the wage bill (via Football Insider).

Casilla still has one year left on his current contract, but it appears Leeds are happy to offload him this summer.