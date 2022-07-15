Arsenal are interested in Anderlecht defender Sergio Gomez alongside Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The Athletic recently reported that Arsenal are working on a deal to sign Zinchenko this summer, with Manchester City open to selling the Ukrainian. The 25-year-old, naturally a midfielder, has regularly played as a left-back for the Manchester club, and due to Kieran Tierney’s injury record, it could be an area Arsenal need to strengthen.

However, Zinchenko may want to play in his favoured position if he was to leave the club, so they could be exploring the possibility of also signing a natural left-back.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Arsenal are also considering a move for Anderlecht defender Gomez, alongside Zinchenko.

Although any left-back coming through the door at The Emirates is likely to start every week, Tierney’s injury record is a major concern for Mikel Arteta.

Tierney has already missed a total of 48 games during his Arsenal tenure and has only managed 64 league appearances overall.

When fit, the Scottish defender is one of the best in the league, so Arteta will be desperate to recruit an adequate left-back to step in during his absence.