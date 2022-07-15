Arsenal have joined Manchester United in the race to sign French forward Moussa Dembele.

Dembele enjoyed an outstanding season last campaign, scoring 21 goals in Ligue 1 for Lyon. The French striker has pushed on since leaving Celtic, and he’s now attracting the interest of clubs in the Premier League.

According to Media Foot (via TBR), Arsenal are continuing to monitor Dembele, with Manchester United stepping up their interest in the 25-year-old.

With the future of Cristiano Ronaldo up in the air, Manchester United could be in need of a striker this summer. Even if the Portuguese star stays at the club, another striker could be necessary with Ronaldo reaching the latter stages of his career.

Arsenal recently brought in Gabriel Jesus, but after losing Alexandre Lacazette they could be in the market for another forward.

Jesus played some of his best football playing off the right of a front three, so Arsenal could be considering playing both Jesus and Dembele in the same team.

After missing out on the Champions League places last season, increasing the squad depth at Arsenal is likely to be high on Mikel Arteta’s agenda.