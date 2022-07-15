Arsenal are plotting a move to sign Brazilian midfielder Wendel from Russian side Zenit Saint Petersburg.

With the introduction of five substitutions coming in the Premier League next season, clubs will be looking to add strength in depth in order to use the new rule to their advantage.

The likes of Manchester City and Liverpool already have an array of talent in their whole squad, so to be able to compete with the aforementioned clubs, Arsenal will need to strengthen multiple areas this summer.

One player they are now being linked with is Brazilian midfielder Wendel, according to Globo.

Wendel became a regular in the Zenit side last season after signing in 2020, but with three years left on his current deal, he may not come cheap.

With attacking reinforcements already secured in Gabriel Jesus, Marquinhos, and Fabio Vieira, Mikel Arteta will be looking to add numbers into the deeper midfield positions.

At 24 years old, Wendel will have his best years ahead of him, and if he was to sign for Arsenal, would join an array of young talent already at the club.