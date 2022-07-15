Arsenal rival Newcastle United for Ligue 1 playmaker

Arsenal have so far had an incredibly busy summer transfer window.

The Gunners, led by manager Mikel Arteta, have already signed four new players, including Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City.

However, despite their relentless spending, the Londoners don’t appear to be done just yet, and according to a recent report from Media Foot, are now looking to bring in a compatriot of Jesus’ – Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

Paqueta, 24, has seen his future speculated for several months.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United have been heavily linked with signing the Brazil international and even made an offer during the January transfer window (Chronicle).

However, after a move to St James’ Park failed to materialise, Paqueta was left with no choice but to continue in Ligue 1. That could all be set to change ahead of next season though.

Although Arsenal have yet to make a formal offer for the 24-year-old, sporting director Edu is understood to be pushing for the attacking midfielder’s signature and in turn, scuppering any hopes the Toon had of winning the race.

Expected to be allowed to leave the Groupama Stadium, Lyon have slapped a €50m price tag on Paqueta, but with both Arsenal and Newcastle United managing their finances carefully, it is possible a back-and-forth between all three sides breaks out as the Premier League duo look to negotiate the very best deal possible.

Since joining Lyon from AC Milan two years ago, Paqueta, who has three years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 77 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 34 goals along the way.