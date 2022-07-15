Newcastle’s Ashworth thinks he could get lightning fast attacker on cut-price deal

Eddie Howe is still in the market looking to boost his attacking options and Newcastle are still trying to get their boss Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen.

The Frenchman has been labelled the club’s main transfer target throughout this window but the 23-year-old’s asking price remains an issue for the Tyneside club.

To secure Diaby, Newcastle will likely have to break their transfer record to sign the winger. That, at present, is Joelinton who cost the Magpies £40m in 2019 reported Sky Sports. Leverkusen are said to be asking for £60m for their star winger reports the Telegraph, but according to the Northern Echo, the Toon recruitment team are confident they can negotiate a lower transfer fee for Diaby.

Diaby would be an incredible signing for Newcastle due to his exceptional pace and skill. The 23-year-old scored 17goals and assisted 14 throughout 42 games last season for Leverkusen. The year before the winger’s end product wasn’t as strong for the Bundesliga side, despite the numbers, and that took a big leap forward during the last campaign.

At just 23, Diaby has a lot of potential to grow even further and if Newcastle can afford it, they should pay the £60m in order to secure the winger’s services for next season.