Atletico Madrid midfielder turns down chance to join Spurs

Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo De Paul has reportedly turned down the chance to join Tottenham Hotspur after the Londoners made an offer to sign him.

According to Tutto Mercato Web the Argentina international had received a number of offers from across Europe, including one from Spurs.

However, despite the strong interest being shown in him, De Paul, 28, has refused all approaches because his preference is to remain with Atletico Madrid.

The Argentine midfielder is contracted to Diego Simeone’s side until 2026 so a move this summer does seem unlikely, especially considering he only joined 12 months ago.

Following what has been an underwhelming opening campaign at the Metropolitano Stadium, it is understandable why the South American may feel he has a point to prove.

Having so far featured in 48 matches, De Paul managed to net just four goals, in all competitions, last season – numbers he will be desperate to improve next time out.