Barcelona flop could now join West Ham in cut-price deal

West Ham are reportedly considering making a £10m move to sign Adama Traore from Wolves.

David Moyes is understood to have expressed his interest in signing Traore back in January before the Spaniard went on loan to Barcelona for the second half of the 2021-22 campaign and having missed out then, the Hammers boss could now look to bring in the Wolves winger this summer.

However, West Ham could face competition from Everton who have been told by Wolves that they will accept a £10m bid for Traore reports Football Insider. Bruno Lage’s side are willing to cash in on the Spaniard with 12 months remaining on his contract and it is the sole reason for the 26-year-old being so cheap.

Everton’s director of football Kevin Thelwell is a big admirer of Traore and lured him to Wolves as a club-record signing in 2018. He is now trying to do it again but will find it a little harder as the Spaniard has loftier ambitions.

Football Insider states that Traore is hopeful of securing a move to a top-four Premier League club and is going to hold out for elite-club interest before deciding on Everton.

That interest is unlikely to come for the 26-year-old as he simply hasn’t been good enough to warrant it over the last two seasons. Therefore, West Ham could be in with a great chance of signing Traore considering they will compete in Europe again next season.