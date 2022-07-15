Bayern Munich star edging closer to Barcelona transfer

The wheels are finally starting to turn in Robert Lewandowski’s proposed transfer from Bayern Munich to Barcelona.

That’s according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, who claims the Poland international is edging closer to becoming a Barcelona player.

? Proposed transfer of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich to Barcelona is moving towards agreement between clubs. Not done yet but heading in that direction at present & optimism around situation it will now happen @TheAthleticUK #FCBarcelona #FCBayern https://t.co/SWOlz78sgO — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 15, 2022

Lewandowski, 33, has arguably been the sport’s best striker in recent years.

Consistently a top performer for the Bavarians, the 33-year-old’s influence and direct goal contributions since he joined in 2014 have helped fire the German giants to 19 major trophies, including the 2019-20 Champions League.

However, shocking the footballing world at the end of the season, the prolific European confirmed his desire to leave the Allianz Arena.

“My era at Bayern is over,” the 33-year-old told reporters in May, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

“I don’t see any possibility to continue playing for this club anymore. Bayern is a serious club and I believe they won’t keep me, I don’t want to play there anymore. A transfer is the best solution. I hope they don’t stop me.”

Seemingly adamant that he does not wish to continue in Germany, the next few days could prove decisive for the Polish striker, who has 12 months left on his deal, as he continues to push for a move to La Liga.