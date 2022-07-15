Chelsea are considering allowing young defender Levi Colwill to leave on a permanent deal this summer.

Colwill spent last season on loan at Huddersfield, where he developed into one of the best young defenders in the country. The 19-year-old has now returned to Chelsea, where he is hoping to impress, but Thomas Tuchel appears to be looking for more experienced defenders in the transfer market.

According to the Daily Mail, Colwill is attracting the interest of a host of clubs this summer, including Arsenal, Everton, Brighton, and Crystal Palace. The report also claims that Chelsea are considering allowing Colwill to leave if the right offer comes in, due to the imminent arrivals of Kalidou Koulibaly and Nathan Ake.

Chelsea have seemed reluctant to allow some of their young stars to progress into the first-team in recent years. Despite Reece James and Mason Mount coming through, the likes of Valentino Livramento and Fikayo Tomori have been allowed to leave the club, and Colwill could be the next young star to be sold.

Buy-back clauses are becoming increasingly popular in the modern game, so inserting one into the contract of Colwill if he was to leave would be a smart move, with the 19-year-old considered one of the brightest talents in England.