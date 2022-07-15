Chelsea dealt transfer blow as Champions League winner agrees new contract

Chelsea will not be signing Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry this summer.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claims the talented German attacker has agreed a new contract with the Bundesliga giants.

Todd Boehly’s Chelsea have been strongly linked with a surprise summer move for the former Arsenal wide-man.

Journalist Simon Phillips ,via his SubStack, recently said: “One of my best sources has once again reiterated Serge Gnabry as a real option for Chelsea this window, after mentioning him to me weeks ago.”

However, while Phillips was probably correct that the Blues have sounded out the 27-year-old’s availability, after agreeing to a new long-term deal with Bayern Munich, the Premier League side will now almost certainly miss out.

MORE: De Jong agent sends Man United no-nonsense transfer update

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel may start to be feeling anxious about his side’s pursuit of a new winger. Gnabry isn’t the only big-name the club have missed out on this summer. Leeds United winger Raphinha recently opted against playing at Stamford Bridge in favour of a switch to Barcelona (Fabrizio Romano).

Nevertheless, Chelsea, who are also targeting Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, still have plenty of time left in the window to bring in a new attacker, however, despite that, Tuchel will know that working on alternative targets so close to the start of the new season is far from ideal.