Chelsea dealt transfer blow as Champions League winner agrees new contract

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea will not be signing Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry this summer.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claims the talented German attacker has agreed a new contract with the Bundesliga giants.

Todd Boehly’s Chelsea have been strongly linked with a surprise summer move for the former Arsenal wide-man.

Journalist Simon Phillips ,via his SubStack, recently said: “One of my best sources has once again reiterated Serge Gnabry as a real option for Chelsea this window, after mentioning him to me weeks ago.”

However, while Phillips was probably correct that the Blues have sounded out the 27-year-old’s availability, after agreeing to a new long-term deal with Bayern Munich, the Premier League side will now almost certainly miss out.

MORE: De Jong agent sends Man United no-nonsense transfer update

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Marcus Rashford extends Manchester United’s lead after sensational Eric Bailly assist
27-year-old contract talks causing frustrations at West Ham
Manchester United star would prefer move to Napoli

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel may start to be feeling anxious about his side’s pursuit of a new winger. Gnabry isn’t the only big-name the club have missed out on this summer. Leeds United winger Raphinha recently opted against playing at Stamford Bridge in favour of a switch to Barcelona (Fabrizio Romano).

Nevertheless, Chelsea, who are also targeting Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, still have plenty of time left in the window to bring in a new attacker, however, despite that, Tuchel will know that working on alternative targets so close to the start of the new season is far from ideal.

More Stories Serge Gnabry

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.