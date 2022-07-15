Chelsea turn attention to French defender after missing out on Ake

According to reports, Chelsea have switched their attention back to Sevilla defender Jules Kounde after the deal to sign Nathan Ake from Manchester City recently collapsed.

Gianluca Di Marzio recently reported that Chelsea have reignited their interest in Kounde with Todd Boehly said to be the driving force in the potential deal.

The Blues had been hopeful of securing the signature of 27-year-old Ake, but it seems he will now remain at City after the two clubs failed to reach an agreement.

Manchester City internal decision: Oleksandr Zinchenko can leave the club, Arsenal are prepared to submit an official proposal. ??? #AFC Nathan Aké stays at the club after talk with Guardiola despite personal terms agreed with Chelsea. #MCFC Chelsea, still working on Kimpembé. pic.twitter.com/Hk6nGOyyAF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2022

MORE: Everton owner states club is not for sale following recent rumours of £500m takeover

Thomas Tuchel and his team are understandably prioritising signing a new centre-back, especially considering both Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger departed at the end of the season for free.

Cesar Azpilicueta has also been rumoured to move away from Stamford Bridge after agreeing to join Barcelona on a two-year deal (Evening Standard).

Kounde has been a long-term target for the Blues, but the deal stalled after the recent departure of Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia.

The 23-year-old centre-back joined Sevilla from Bordeaux in 2019 in a deal worth £23m (Transfermarkt), and since then, the France international has appeared in 133 games across all competitions.

Will Kounde be the next signing of this summer’s transfer window for Tuchel? – Let us know what you think in the comments.