Chelsea’s pursuit of Manchester City defender Nathan Ake is now over, despite agreeing personal terms.

Ake has been heavily linked with a move away from Manchester City this summer, with Fabrizio Romano stating that the Dutch international had agreed terms with Chelsea ahead of a potential move.

With Chelsea losing multiple defenders this summer already, it’s no surprise to see them pursuing Ake, especially with his ability to play on the left-hand side of a back three.

However, according to The Athletic, a deal to take Ake to Chelsea is now off, due to the two clubs failing to come to an agreement on the transfer fee.

Ake is now set to stay at Manchester City, where he is likely to be their fourth-choice central defender. The Dutch international struggled for minutes last season, so a move to Chelsea could have been a smart step in his career.

However, Manchester City have priced him out of a move to Chelsea, due to demanding a significant fee, and it’s unlikely any other club is going to be willing to match it, especially considering a wealthy club like Chelsea were unable to.