De Jong agent sends Man United no-nonsense transfer update

Although there is still plenty of time left in this summer’s transfer window, Manchester United may end up missing out on their top transfer target.

The Red Devils, now managed by former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, view Barcelona midfielder, Frenkie De Jong, as their priority signing, but have so far failed to lure the Netherlands international to Old Trafford in time for next season.

De Jong, 25, is wanted by ten Hag, presumably for his midfield skill set, as well as the fact the pair know each other well following their time working together in Amsterdam.

However, after reaching a full agreement with their European rivals, De Jong’s proposed switch to United hinges on the player giving the deal the green light – something that looks increasingly unlikely.

According to a recent report from Sport, Ali Dursun, the agent of Barcelona’s number 21 recently met with United CEO Richard Arnold and director John Murtough and told the pair to ‘stop insisting’ on signing De Jong because he ‘will not go to Manchester’.

These latest reports will serve as a bitter blow to the 20-time league winners who may now be forced to pursue alternative targets.

Two players, according to Fabrizio Romano, viewed as ideal alternatives are Wolves’ Ruben Neves and Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans.