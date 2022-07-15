Everton and Wolves are looking to bring former Manchester City forward Edin Dzeko back to the Premier League this summer.

Dzeko enjoyed plenty of success during his time in the Premier League, winning the title on two occasions with Manchester City. The Bosnian striker became a bit of an unsung hero during his time in England, and continued his goalscoring form when leaving for Italy.

Despite now being 36 years old, Dzeko is showing no signs of slowing down in front of goal. The veteran striker managed 27 goals and assists in all competitions last season, and he could be on his way back to the Premier League.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Dzeko is attracting the interest of Wolves and Everton, who could secure his signature for a bargain fee.

With his contract expiring next year and due to his age, Inter Milan are unlikely to demand a large fee for the striker. Romelu Lukaku has already been brought in on loan as a replacement, so Wolves and Everton may be able to sign the proven goal scorer with little damage to their finances.