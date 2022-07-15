Everton told how much to pay for rapid Premier League winger

Everton are interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore.

The Toffees are believed to have informed Bruno Lage’s Wolves that they’d like to sign the Spain international and have been quoted just £10m in order to complete a deal.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims Frank Lampard’s Blues are keen to offer the former Barcelona academy graduate a route out of the Midlands.

Traore, 26, spent the second half of last season out on loan back at the Nou Camp.

However, after scoring just once in 20 appearances, it was no surprise to see Xavi opt against signing the 26-year-old on a permanent deal.

Now back at Molineux, Traore, who has 12 months left on his deal, is expected to be moved on with his future at the club all but over.

Whether or not the Toffees will meet their domestic rivals’ price demands remains to be seen but fans will certainly be hoping Lampard can bring in his second signing after defender James Tarkowski joined from Burnley earlier in the month.

Since joining the Midlands-based club from Middlesbrough back in 2018, Traore has gone on to feature in 154 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 29 goals along the way.