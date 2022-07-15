Fabrizio Romano provides important update on Cristiano Ronaldo future

Cristiano Ronaldo is still facing an uncertain future, but Manchester United fans may be starting to feel positive that the Portuguese megastar will stay at Old Trafford next season.

According to a recent report from leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Ronaldo has rejected the chance to move to Saudi Arabia and the United States.

Thomas Tuchel wants different kind of players and project, this is why he decided against Cristiano Ronaldo deal. ? #CFC Cristiano has turned down a formal, lucrative proposal from Saudi and an approach from MLS club. Ten Hag, waiting for him. ? More: https://t.co/g3ozfqeWX3 pic.twitter.com/9yZpgdA5Wq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2022

Although super-agent Jorge Mendes recently held talks with new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly over an audacious summer swoop, the Blues appear to have withdrawn from the running for tactical reasons.

If Mendes cannot find a new club for his star client, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will have no choice but to see out the remainder of his contract at Old Trafford, and that could leave him with egg on his face.

Should Ronaldo stay at United next season, fans will forgive him for his apparent desire to move on, but failure to find a new club this summer will undoubtedly serve the former Galactico with a harsh reminder that not even the best can go on forever.