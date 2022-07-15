Fabrizio Romano provides important update on Cristiano Ronaldo future

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Cristiano Ronaldo is still facing an uncertain future, but Manchester United fans may be starting to feel positive that the Portuguese megastar will stay at Old Trafford next season.

According to a recent report from leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Ronaldo has rejected the chance to move to Saudi Arabia and the United States.

Although super-agent Jorge Mendes recently held talks with new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly over an audacious summer swoop, the Blues appear to have withdrawn from the running for tactical reasons.

MORE: De Jong agent sends Man United no-nonsense transfer update

More Stories / Latest News
Atletico Madrid midfielder turns down chance to join Spurs
£40k-a-week Leeds player to leave immediately, waits for phone call from club
Video: Anthony Martial bags his second goal in as many games for Manchester United

If Mendes cannot find a new club for his star client, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will have no choice but to see out the remainder of his contract at Old Trafford, and that could leave him with egg on his face.

Should Ronaldo stay at United next season, fans will forgive him for his apparent desire to move on, but failure to find a new club this summer will undoubtedly serve the former Galactico with a harsh reminder that not even the best can go on forever.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo Fabrizio Romano

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.