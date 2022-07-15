Former Arsenal and Man United star offers himself to Atletico Madrid

Alexis Sanchez’s future at Inter Milan looks very uncertain as the Serie A giants are looking for a new destination to send the forward.

The Chilean has been at the San Siro since 2019 but the arrival of Romelu Lukaku and potentially Paulo Dybala means that a player in the forward areas of the pitch will need to be offloaded. In addition to this, the 33-year-old has one year left on his contract so should Inter want a fee they will likely need to sell him now.

According to Todofichajes, Sanchez wants to stay in Milan next season but despite this, his agent has offered his services to Atletico Madrid – after doing the same last May.

According to the report, Diego Simeone is interested in Sanchez and wanted the player when Diego Costa left the La Liga club back in 2020. Atletico haven’t shown a formal interest as of yet but in order to sign the Chilean, he would need to lower his wages to €6m per year from the €8m he earns currently.

Alexis Sanchez is far from his days at the Emirates where he was tearing the Premier League up with Arsenal as the move to Man United in 2018 really slowed down his career. The 33-year-old showed some bright sparks last season with Inter but whether the forward will be at the club next season, remains to be seen.