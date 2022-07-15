“I don’t like Liverpool” – Man United star opens up on rivalries to Maverick Carter and LeBron James

The rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United goes back years and runs deeper than just football. That has made it the biggest rivalry in England and one United star shares the same feelings as the fans towards the Reds.

Marcus Rashford is Man United through and through, being part of the club since 2005. The 24-year-old made his debut for the club back in 2015 and has already racked up 204 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 59 goals and assisting 32 for his United teammates.

The Man United forward was recently on LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s show The Shop by UNINTERRUPTED and opened up to the pair about the teams in England he doesn’t like.

When asked about the teams that he hates by Carter, Rashford explained:

“I don’t like Liverpool, City. Obviously, Liverpool have history so it’s a bit more bitter but with City, you don’t like them but you don’t really have a massive reason not to like them. You just grow up and it’s just two Manchester sides; one wears light blue, one wears red but the rivalry with Liverpool, it’s deep.”

The United forward seems to dismiss Man City during the conversation, suggesting that they haven’t been around long enough at the top to create a really bitter rivalry between the two sides of Manchester; but that history between the two cities of Manchester and Liverpool takes that match to another level.

Liverpool fan LeBron James can be heard laughing in the background of the conversation when the 24-year-old mentions his team but this rivalry is no laughing matter to the two North-West cities.