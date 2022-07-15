Jesse Lingard receives £10m-per year offer from surprise club

England international Jesse Lingard is set to make a decision on his future by the end of next week.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claims the attacking midfielder has been offered a contract worth £10m-per year from a Saudi Arabian team.

Fans have seen clubs in the Middle East try and poach some of the Premier League’s best talent recently.

Portuguese megastar Cristiano Ronaldo received a record-breaking contract offer worth a staggering £210m-per year from an unnamed Saudi Arabian team earlier this week, as per CNN Portuguesa (confirmed by AS). It remains unknown whether or not the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will accept.

MORE: De Jong agent sends Man United no-nonsense transfer update

Nevertheless, the latest big-name star to be wanted in the Middle East is Lingard, who left Manchester United at the end of last month after failing to extend his contract at Old Trafford.

Following offers also from both West Ham and Everton, the talented free agent is probably going to end up staying in the Premier League, especially considering the 2022 Qatar World Cup is fast approaching.

Lingard missed out on Gareth Southgate’s 2020 Euros side so he will be desperate to be on the Three Lions’ plane this winter.