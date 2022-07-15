Leeds are among a host of clubs to show an interest in Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe.

Pepe has endured a difficult time at Arsenal since signing for an astronomical fee of £72m (according to Sky Sports).

The Ivory Coast international doesn’t look like having a future at Arsenal, and he is now attracting the interest of a host of clubs.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who claim Leeds are considering a move for Pepe, alongside Sevilla, Marseille, and Lyon. However, after such a difficult period at Arsenal, there’s little chance they will recoup even close to the fee they originally paid for him.

The report claims Arsenal are willing to cut their losses and accept a fee of around £25m, which could still be difficult due to his failure to adapt to the Premier League.

A return to France feels like the best option, with Pepe excelling in Ligue 1 at Lille.

With Bukayo Saka enjoying the best season of his short career at Arsenal, the chance of Pepe reviving his career and breaking into the first team seems unlikely. Mikel Arteta has brought in Fabio Vieira and Gabriel Jesus, meaning Pepe’s chances of minutes are decreasing year on year.