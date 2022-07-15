Leeds United are on the verge of an agreement to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Arnaud Kalimuendo.

That is according to 90min, who reports that the Yorkshire club will pay £21m for the 20-year-old to the French champions and have now become confident of securing the blockbuster new transfer to solve their striker crisis.

The Premier League club suffered from a lack of options up top last season after Patrick Bamford failed to follow up his impressive 20/21 season due to the striker having his season plagued by injuries. That nearly cost Leeds through relegation and it is a problem Jesse Marsch is set to address during this transfer window.

Kalimuendo has been at PSG since 2012 when he joined the Paris club’s youth set-up and made his professional debut in 2020. The forward spent the last two seasons on loan at Lens, where he scored 19 Ligue 1 goals across 60 appearances. At just 20, there is still plenty of room for the youngster to develop and this will excite Marsch as he works to improve the player further.

It is shared that Andrea Radrizzani will smash past £100million total spend in the window with this deal, as he looks to back Marsch before his first full season in charge.