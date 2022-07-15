Manchester United have announced the signing of midfielder Christian Eriksen on a three-year deal.

The Denmark international returned to the Premier League at the beginning of the year after being forced to leave Serie A due to health regulations following a cardiac arrest at last summer’s delayed 2020 Euros.

Playing for Brentford on a short-term loan, Eriksen wasted no time in proving that he still has what it takes to compete with the very best in England’s top flight.

Keen to retain the playmaker’s services beyond the second half of last season, this summer has seen Thomas Frank’s Bees go head-to-head with the Red Devils for the 30-year-old’s signature.

However, after agreeing to personal terms, it has been Erik ten Hag’s United who has won the race though and will now welcome Eriksen, who was available on a free transfer, to Old Trafford in time for next season.

Speaking to the club’s official website about his latest move, Eriksen, who becomes the club’s second summer signing, said: “Manchester United is a special club, and I cannot wait to get started. I have had the privilege of playing at Old Trafford many times but to do it in the red shirt of United will be an amazing feeling.

“I have seen Erik’s work at Ajax and know the level of detail and preparation that he and his staff put into every day. It is clear that he is a fantastic coach. Having spoken with him and learned more about his vision and the way he wants the team to play, I am even more excited for the future. I still have major ambitions in the game, there is a huge amount that I know I can achieve, and this is the perfect place to continue my journey.”