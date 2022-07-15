Man United reach full agreement to sign Lisandro Martinez

Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez is set to be unveiled as a new Manchester United player.

Transfer specialist and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano recently tweeted that Martinez to United is set to be completed after a £46m (€55m) deal was agreed.

Martinez, 24, will be joining the Red Devils on a five-year deal until 2027.

Lisandro Martínez to Manchester United, here we go! Full agreement in place between Man United and Ajax for package up to €55m. Lisandro will sign until 2027, documents now approved. ?? #MUFC Deal done – meeting in Amsterday on Wednesday was the key step. Ten Hag, big factor. pic.twitter.com/qyYskmgNMU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2022

The versatile centre-back will finally be reunited with former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, who will be relieved to get his second summer signing over the line.

MORE: De Jong agent sends Man United no-nonsense transfer update

The 24-year-old Argentine will be a great addition to the 20-time-league winners, especially considering he can play as both a centre-back and as a defensive midfield, two areas ten Hag will know need significant improvement.

Red Devil fans will be eager to see the second addition to the squad in action at Old Trafford next season, and hopefully, Martinez can join his new teammates for their pre-season tour of Australia.