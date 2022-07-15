Manchester United and Arsenal will have to pay £20m to secure Aston Villa star Carney Chukwuemeka this summer.

Chukwuemeka was recently omitted from Aston Villa’s pre-season tour squad, with the England youth international yet to sign a new contract. The 19-year-old’s contract expires next year, and with interest in the player, Aston Villa may look to offload him this summer to avoid him leaving on a free transfer.

According to 90min, Manchester United and Arsenal are among a host of clubs interested in signing the young star, who could now be available for around £20m, according to talkSPORT.

Manchester United and Arsenal will face stiff competition to secure his signature.

Aston Villa may find it difficult to receive this sort of fee for a somewhat unproven player. With only one year left on his deal, clubs may wait and allow Chukwuemeka to leave on a free transfer.

However, with plenty of interest in the midfielder, clubs may want to act swiftly and secure him this summer, as there will be a lot of competition for his signature if he becomes available on a free transfer.