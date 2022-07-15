Manchester United are ready to rival Chelsea in their pursuit of French right-back Jonathan Clauss.

Clauss has only recently begun playing at the highest level. After many years in the lower leagues, Clauss secured a move to Lens in 2020, and at 29 years old, has only spent 2 years in the top flight.

Clauss was recently called up to the French National Team, managing four appearances for his country so far.

His excellent performances have now attracted the interest of multiple clubs in the Premier League, with the Evening Standard claiming that Manchester United have now joined Chelsea in the race to sign Clauss this summer.

The report claims Clauss is valued at £8m, but after only recently playing at the highest level, he may struggle to adapt to Premier League life.

However, Manchester United in particular are in need of a right-back, with Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka both struggling to find consistent form last season.

With the arrival of Erik ten Hag, Manchester United may begin to target younger players who the Dutch manager can develop, rather than the likes of Clauss who is into his prime.