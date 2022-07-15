Manchester United defender Eric Bailly would prefer a move to Napoli if he was to leave the club this summer.

Bailly struggled for game time last season for multiple reasons. The Manchester United centre-back had to compete with Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane, as well as struggling with injuries.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are happy for him to leave the club this summer, alongside Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Axel Tuanzebe, as Erik ten Hag begins to shift some deadwood.

Both Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe are set to leave Manchester United this summer – decision made. ? #MUFC Diogo Dalot’s expected to stay at Manchester United this summer, Aaron Wan-Bissaka has chances to leave waiting for new proposals – as reported yesterday ???? https://t.co/jR5OIDxbay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 3, 2022

The Ivorian defender has been linked with a move away from the club, and according to AreaNapoli, Bailly would prefer a move to Napoli over a potential switch to Turkey.

A move away from Manchester United seems like the right move for Bailly, who is unlikely to find himself playing regular minutes next season.

United have reportedly reached a full agreement to bring Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez to the club, according to Fabrizio Romano, meaning Bailly is likely to fall even further down the pecking order.

In Martinez, Manchester United already have Bailly’s replacement, so offloading him seems to be the right move for all parties involved.