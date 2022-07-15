Paris Saint-Germain are set to sign Hugo Ekitike from Stade de Reims with a medical already scheduled.

The French champions will pay Reims €30m plus add-ons for the striker and the 20-year-old will not be loaned back to Les rouges et blancs next season reports Fabrizio Romano.

Ekitike has been at Reims since 2013 after joining the club’s youth set-up and made his professional debut in 2020. The striker scored 10 goals and assisted a further three across 23 Ligue 1 appearances last season, earning him the attention of many European clubs.

Paris Saint-Germain are set to sign Hugo Ekitike, here we go! Medical already scheduled, agreement in principle with Reims around €30m plus add-ons. No loan back, he will stay. ??? #PSG Luís Campos wanted Ekitike as top talent – and he’s now pushing to sign Renato Sanches. pic.twitter.com/g50bFvL7hp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2022

One of those clubs was Newcastle United, who had a €31m plus €5m add-ons deal agreed with Reims for Ekitike reports the Chronicle. That deal fell through last month and it is understood that the agent fee prevented the deal from being finalised – which PSG are willing to pay.

PSG have been searching for a striker all summer and it looks like they have now got their man. This could also be great news for West Ham as the French giants were also interested in signing Sassuolo’s Gianluca Scamacca. The Hammers made a £33.8m offer for the Italy striker this week which has since been confirmed by the club’s chief executive states the Daily Mail, but no agreement has been reached yet.

The signing of Ekitike should give David Moyes a free run at Scamacca, which would be an incredible signing should the Irons get it done.