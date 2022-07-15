Raphinha has completed his move from Leeds United to Barcelona drawing the long saga to a close.

The La Liga giants have signed the Brazilian for an initial £49m fee, which could rise to £55m with add-ons reports Sky Sports. It was announced earlier in the week that Leeds had agreed a deal in principle with Barcelona, effectively ending the interest of a number of clubs, which included Chelsea and Arsenal states the Independent.

Over two weeks ago, Chelsea saw a £55m bid accepted by Leeds for Raphinha, as reported by The Athletic, and it looked like the 25-year-old would be on his way to Stamford Bridge. However, Barcelona re-entered the race and turned the winger’s head; with the Yorkshire club accepting a lower bid from the Spanish giants in order to secure their star player his dream move.

Leeds United can confirm Raphinha has today completed a transfer to FC Barcelona for an undisclosed fee. — Leeds United (@LUFC) July 15, 2022

Raphinha was a very important player for Leeds and enjoyed two fine seasons since moving to the Yorkshire club, scoring 17 Premier League goals in 65 top-flight appearances. The Brazilian produced some magic moments for the Elland Road faithful but a new horizon awaits him and one of the world’s biggest stages, the Camp Nou.

The 25-year-old was unveiled to Barcelona fans after the transfer was confirmed; with the winger signing his contract, doing some keep-ups and passing the ball with Barca president Joan Laporta in front of the cameras.