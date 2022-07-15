Tottenham are exploring the possibility of re-signing former player Kyle Walker-Peters, who is also attracting the interest of Arsenal and Manchester United.

Walker-Peters left Tottenham in 2020, initially joining Southampton on loan before making a permanent move to St Marys. According to The Athletic, Spurs have a buy-back clause inserted into his Southampton contract, meaning they can bring him back for a fee of £30m.

According to journalist Dean Jones, speaking to GiveMeSport, Tottenham are exploring the possibility of exercising this clause.

“Arsenal are keeping tabs on Walker-Peters, but nothing beyond that at this stage. Tottenham are exploring re-signing Walker-Peters from Southampton,” said Jones.

As Jones mentioned, Arsenal are also keeping an eye on the Southampton defender, with the report from The Athletic also claiming Manchester United are showing an interest.

Walker-Peters has kicked on since leaving Tottenham, so it’s no surprise to see the likes of Manchester United considering making a move for the defender.

His versatility could make him a useful addition to any club, having comfortably played on both sides of the defence.

Neither Diogo Dalot nor Aaron Wan-Bissaka have cemented a regular place in the Manchester United side, making Walker-Peters a smart signing if they do decide to pursue the 25-year-old.