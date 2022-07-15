Tottenham Hotspur finally set to sign Championship wonderkid

It has taken longer than they probably would have liked, but Tottenham Hotspur have finally got their man.

Middlesbrough full-back Djed Spence, who has been pursued by the Lilywhites for several weeks, is now set to see his dream move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium finalised.

That’s according to a recent report from leading transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who has given the young defender’s move to London the ‘here we go’ treatment.

Understood to be signing a five-year deal, Spence’s impending move will see him commit his long-term future to Antonio Conte’s side.

Fans will undoubtedly be pleased with this piece of business from chairman Daniel Levy. The player’s fee is modest and he is genuinely viewed as one of the country’s biggest defensive talents.

It is going to be interesting to see just how much Conte trusts the 21-year-old next season.

