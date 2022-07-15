Video: Anthony Martial bags his second goal in as many games for Manchester United

Anthony Martial grabbed Manchester United’s second goal of the game against Melbourne, giving them the lead just before half time.

Martial will be looking to impress Erik ten Hag after returning from a loan spell at Sevilla. The French striker has done just that, so far, scoring two goals in as many games for Manchester United in pre-season.

Pictures below from MUTV.

Martial pounced in the box to give Manchester United the lead after excellent work down the right from Jadon Sancho.

Scott McTominay opened the scoring for Manchester United with a deflected strike from outside the box.

