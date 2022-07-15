Video: Chelsea star’s unstoppable finish against Northern Ireland at EURO 2022

England have already qualified for the next round of Women’s EURO 2022 but that won’t stop them from putting Northern Ireland to the sword in their Group A clash. 

The Lionesses were all over the Irish in the first half but couldn’t break them down thanks to a mix of impressive defending and a little luck. That eventually ran out thanks to an incredible finish from Chelsea’s Fran Kirby which gave England a deserved lead.

The goal came after a blocked effort fell to the feet of Kirby, who then met the ball first time to finish impeccable past the Northern Ireland keeper Jacqueline Burns.

