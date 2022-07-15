Video: Henderson scores opener vs Crystal Palace in classic fashion

Jordan Henderson has opened the scoring in Liverpool’s pre-season clash with Crystal Palace in classic fashion.

The Reds are facing the Eagles out in Singapore and have put in a dominant display so far with the scoreline flattering Patrick Vieira’s side. Both clubs have sides out that will look totally different come the opening day of the Premier League season but that hasn’t stopped Jurgen Klopp’s team from putting in a shift.

The goal was a classic one seen from Henderson many times as the Liverpool captain met a Harvey Elliott cutback by wrapping his foot around the ball to direct it past Guita in the Palace goal.