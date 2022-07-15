Video: Man United’s Alessia Russo scores goal of the tournament contender after remarkable turn

England have followed up their 8-0 win over Norway with another impressive display against Northern Ireland to finish off Group A in style.

The Lionesses thrashed the Northern Irish 5-0 to complete three wins out of three in the group stage, scoring 14 goals and conceding none. After their impressive displays, this England team will be looking to go all the way on home soil and the fans will be starting to get excited as well.

There have been some great goals from the English so far but Alessia Russo’s second from tonight may top the lot. The Man United star received a pass from her club teammate Ella Toone before turning beautifully and slotting the ball home without breaking stride. The turn was a wonderful piece of skill and there is no doubt that this goal will be on the goal of the tournament contenders list after it has concluded.