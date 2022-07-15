Video: Manchester United’s defensive issues still apparent as they concede early goal

Manchester United conceded an early goal against Melbourne Victory during pre-season, highlighting their continued defensive issues. 

Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof were caught out of position, allowing Melbourne to get in behind. Harry Maguire struggled to keep up with the pace of Melbourne striker Chris Ikonomidis who latched onto a through ball and expertly finished past Tom Heaton.

Pictures below from Channel10 AU and MUFC TV.

After such an excellent start to pre-season, battering rivals Liverpool by four goals, Erik ten Hag will be disappointed to start so poorly against lesser opposition.

