Marcus Rashford extended Manchester United’s lead after a sensational through ball from Eric Bailly.

Rashford latched on to a pinpoint pass from Bailly, poking the ball home to give Manchester United a two-goal cushion.

The England international showed signs of his old self, bursting in behind the defence and finishing the chance.

Pictures below from MUTV.

Assistência do Bailly e gol do Rashford. pic.twitter.com/OBVUypuALU — Manchester United Brasil (@unitedbrazilian) July 15, 2022

Rashford’s goal vs Melbourne Victory pic.twitter.com/6iL6t42L3s — K (@Kst10i) July 15, 2022

Rashford’s finish added to goals from Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial, three players who will be hoping to impress Erik ten Hag during pre-season.