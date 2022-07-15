Video: Marcus Rashford extends Manchester United’s lead after sensational Eric Bailly assist

Marcus Rashford extended Manchester United’s lead after a sensational through ball from Eric Bailly.

Rashford latched on to a pinpoint pass from Bailly, poking the ball home to give Manchester United a two-goal cushion.

The England international showed signs of his old self, bursting in behind the defence and finishing the chance.

Pictures below from MUTV.

Rashford’s finish added to goals from Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial, three players who will be hoping to impress Erik ten Hag during pre-season.

