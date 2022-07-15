Video: Salah scores first Liverpool pre-season goal after lovely play with Alexander-Arnold

Mohamed Salah has made it 2-0 to Liverpool against Crystal Palace scoring his first goal since signing his new contract.

The Reds have been all over their Premier League rivals out in Singapore and the second goal was always coming. Salah’s goal came when the Egyptian played a one-two with Trent Alexander-Arnold before cutting into the box and striking the ball into the net. It looked at first that Guaita could have done better in the Palace goal but the shot did take a little deflection on the way.

The goal was Salah’s first since signing a new contract with Liverpool and the 30-year-old will be hoping for many more over the course of the upcoming campaign.